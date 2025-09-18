Pak-Saudi strategic mutual defence agreement

ON 17 September 2025, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed a formal Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

This landmark pact aims to foster stronger security and military cooperation between the two brotherly nations. Central to the agreement is a commitment to enhance strategic cooperation, with a specific focus on military collaboration. The pact includes a joint deterrence strategy, whereby any aggression against one nation will be regarded as an attack on both, thereby strengthening both regional and global security. While Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share a long history of close bilateral relations, the agreement gained momentum following talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Al Saud, on the sidelines of the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit held in Doha, Qatar. The meeting provided the foundation for the agreement, as both leaders recognized the necessity of closer defence ties in the light of regional security challenges.

As per preliminary details, the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement reflects the shared commitment of both countries to enhance their security and contribute to regional and global peace. The primary focus of the pact is to bolster defence cooperation between Riyadh and Islamabad, while strengthening joint deterrence capabilities against any aggression. The agreement unequivocally states that any aggression against either nation will be treated as an attack on both. The agreement was signed shortly after Israel’s military aggression against Qatar, a key US ally and host of the US Central Command. The attack on Qatar raised alarm across the Gulf Cooperation Council States, signaling that if Israel could target Qatar, a US partner, it could also pose a threat to other Arab States, including Saudi Arabia. This attack, supported by the United States, exposed the vulnerability of Gulf States despite their security partnerships with Washington. This context underscores the need for time-tested alliances like that of Pakistan, which is poised to play a crucial role in ensuring the region’s security and sovereignty.

For decades, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained an exceptional relationship, marked by deep coordination on both regional and global issues. As new alliances are emerging in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s strategic position is becoming increasingly important. This has necessitated ongoing consultations between Riyadh and Islamabad, particularly at the military level. The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement is a clear reflection of these growing ties, serving as a preemptive response to regional instability and signaling a strengthening of military and political consultations between the two nations. The Pakistani military has played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Saudi armed forces. Pakistani military trainers continue to serve in Saudi Arabia, while Saudi military officers regularly attend professional courses in Pakistan’s military institutions. Pakistan has consistently stood by Saudi Arabia on security matters and both nations consider each other’s security as paramount.

The military cooperation between the two nations has intensified over the years, with joint military exercises taking place regularly since the beginning of 21st century. This military to military cooperation is continuing. The partnership has remained strong despite regional and global shifts in the strategic landscape. The shared military and political interests of both countries have created a foundation for tackling emerging geopolitical challenges. The post-9/11 era further solidified the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Both countries worked tirelessly to address the instability in Afghanistan, focusing on peaceful solutions to the crisis. Their close collaboration in the war on terror has further aligned their strategic interests.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement marks a new chapter in the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The shifting dynamics of global and regional politics, particularly the growing threats posed by Israeli aggression and its strategic partnership with the United States, have prompted both countries to strengthen their military and strategic cooperation. The attack on Qatar, coupled with the US’s unwavering support for Israel, has underscored the vulnerability of the Gulf States within the existing security architecture. This agreement sends a clear message that Riyadh cannot rely solely on the US for its security needs and must turn to trusted allies like Pakistan to safeguard its sovereignty and regional peace. The signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement is not only a response to recent threats but also a testament to the enduring partnership between Riyadh and Islamabad. With both nations facing common security challenges, the pact paves the way for even greater cooperation. The agreement will play a vital role in addressing new geopolitical realities, particularly in the wake of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and military aggression against Qatar.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s military and strategic cooperation is set to enter a new phase, underpinned by the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement. This pact reflects a mutual understanding that the security of one is intrinsically tied to the security of the other. As new challenges emerge, both nations recognize the necessity of working together to protect their interests and contribute to regional stability. The strength of their enduring relationship ensures that, no matter the external pressures or geopolitical shifts, the partnership between Riyadh and Islamabad will continue to flourish in the years to come. The Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, has played a pivotal role in negotiating and finalizing the strategic and defence agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The message is clear: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia cannot afford to separate their fates, as their shared security interests are indivisible.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

([email protected])