Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Friday, March 20, 2026

After a brief respite due to wet conditions and winds, pollen count in Islamabad’s different sectors has again started rising.

On Friday, the pollen count is high enough to pose health hazards, especially for those with respiratory conditions.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector reached 5,926 per cubic meter of air on Friday.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was recorded at 2,297, and in the E-8 sector, it was 2,194. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 1,252.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 5,792 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 46 (moderate), Grasses 36 (high), Alternaria 38 (low), Pines 21 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Doctors have advised people to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for the children, elderly, and Asthma patients.