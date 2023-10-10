Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $2.2 billion during September 23.

In terms of growth, during September 2023, remittances increased by 5.3 percent on month on month basis.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, workers’ remittances inflow of $6.3 billion has been recorded during first quarter of the ongoing year.

During Sep 2023, workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.2 billion, showing an increase of 5.3 percent compared to the previous month.

Remittances inflows during Sep 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($538.2 million), United Arab Emirates ($400 million), United Kingdom ($311.1 million) and United States of America ($263.4 million).