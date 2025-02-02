AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Pakistan overcoming economic crisis under PM’s leadership: Tanveer

Federal Minister for Industry, Production, and Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the government, led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has successfully steered Pakistan out of financial crises through its tireless efforts.

He expressed confidence that inflation is gradually declining, the economy is stabilizing, and the Stock Exchange is reaching record highs.

Speaking at a mass wedding ceremony under the “Dhee Rani Program” in Sheikhupura on Saturday, he praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her dedication to the welfare of Punjab’s middle class.

He described the “Dhee Rani Program” as a commendable initiative, aimed at assisting underprivileged families in arranging their children’s marriages with dignity.

The federal minister highlighted several welfare initiatives introduced by Maryam Nawaz, including the distribution of laptops and scooters to students, the launch of Kisan (Farmer) Cards for farmers, the issuance of Minority Cards for religious communities, and loan schemes for unemployed individuals. He emphasized that she is following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who significantly contributed to Punjab’s development.—APP

News desk

