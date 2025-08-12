Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tahir Ashrafi, Gauhar Malik exchange views on national affairs

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on President Pakistan Observer Mr. Gauhar Zahid Malik.

Two sides engaged in thoughtful discussion covering various matters of mutual interest. During the meeting, Mr Malik had detailed discussion on the current political and economic situation in Pakistan. Both expressed concern over ongoing challenges and explored potential ways to contribute positively to the country’s stability and progress.

The exchange underscored importance of dialogue between religious leadership and media representatives in addressing national issues and fostering public awareness.

 

