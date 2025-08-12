KIA Sportage 5-Year Installment Plans in Pakistan – August 2025 Update

LAHORE – Car prices soar to unprecedented levels in Pakistan as Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) jacked up rates after recent price hikes following NEV Levy introduced in federal budget 2025-26.

Pakistanis are facing hard times, buying new cars like Sportage while sales also remained below par. Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) announced a price increase and Sportage L Alpha price moved up 400,000, going from 8,499,000 to 8,899,000. Sportage L FWD will increase by 500,000, from 9,999,000 to 10,499,000.

The following are flexible installment plans for the popular KIA Sportage to help ease the financial burden on buyers. The new plans offer customers two down payment options 30% and 50%. with competitive interest rates and manageable monthly installments.

Sportage Price in Pakistan 2025

Models New Price Sportage L Alpha 8,899,000 Sportage L FWD 10,499,000 Sportage L HEV 11,599,000

KIA Sportage Installment with 30pc Down Payment

Item Amount Monthly Installment 146,565 Interest Rate 14.5% Processing Fees 13,560 Down Payment 2,669,700 1st Year Insurance 133,485 Document Charges 0 Tax for Non-Filer (4%) 355,960

KIA Sportage Installment with 50pc Down Payment

Item Amount Estimated Monthly Payment 104,689 Interest Rate 14.5% Processing Fees 13,560 Down Payment 4,449,500 1st Year Insurance 133,485 Document Charges 0 Tax for Non-Filer (4%) 355,960