Tuesday, August 12, 2025

KIA Sportage 5-Year Installment Plans in Pakistan – August 2025 Update

LAHORE – Car prices soar to unprecedented levels in Pakistan as Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) jacked up rates after recent price hikes following NEV Levy introduced in federal budget 2025-26.

Pakistanis are facing hard times, buying new cars like Sportage while sales also remained below par. Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) announced a price increase and Sportage L Alpha price moved up 400,000, going from 8,499,000 to 8,899,000. Sportage L FWD will increase by 500,000, from 9,999,000 to 10,499,000.

The following are flexible installment plans for the popular KIA Sportage to help ease the financial burden on buyers. The new plans offer customers two down payment options 30% and 50%. with competitive interest rates and manageable monthly installments.

Sportage Price in Pakistan 2025

Models New Price
Sportage L Alpha 8,899,000
Sportage L FWD 10,499,000
Sportage L HEV 11,599,000

KIA Sportage Installment with 30pc Down Payment

Item Amount
Monthly Installment 146,565
Interest Rate 14.5%
Processing Fees 13,560
Down Payment 2,669,700
1st Year Insurance 133,485
Document Charges 0
Tax for Non-Filer (4%) 355,960

KIA Sportage Installment with 50pc Down Payment

Item Amount
Estimated Monthly Payment 104,689
Interest Rate 14.5%
Processing Fees 13,560
Down Payment 4,449,500
1st Year Insurance 133,485
Document Charges 0
Tax for Non-Filer (4%) 355,960
Repayment Schedule (5 years)

Instalment Principal Amount Interest Fee Principal Repayment Instalment
1 4,449,500 53,765 50,924 104,689
2 4,398,576 53,149 51,540 104,689
3 4,347,036 52,527 52,162 104,689
4 4,294,874 51,896 52,793 104,689
5 4,242,081 51,258 53,431 104,689
6 4,188,650 50,613 54,076 104,689
7 4,134,574 49,959 54,730 104,689
8 4,079,844 49,298 55,391 104,689
9 4,024,454 48,629 56,060 104,689
10 3,968,393 47,951 56,738 104,689
11 3,911,656 47,266 57,423 104,689
12 3,854,232 46,572 58,117 104,689
13 3,796,115 45,870 58,819 104,689
14 3,737,296 45,159 59,530 104,689
15 3,677,766 44,440 60,249 104,689
16 3,617,516 43,712 60,977 104,689
17 3,556,539 42,975 61,714 104,689
18 3,494,825 42,229 62,460 104,689
19 3,432,365 41,474 63,215 104,689
20 3,369,150 40,711 63,979 104,689
21 3,305,172 39,937 64,752 104,689
22 3,240,420 39,155 65,534 104,689
23 3,174,886 38,363 66,326 104,689
24 3,108,560 37,562 67,127 104,689
25 3,041,433 36,751 67,938 104,689
26 2,973,494 35,930 68,759 104,689
27 2,904,735 35,099 69,590 104,689
28 2,835,145 34,258 70,431 104,689
29 2,764,714 33,407 71,282 104,689
30 2,693,431 32,546 72,143 104,689
31 2,621,288 31,674 73,015 104,689
32 2,548,273 30,792 73,897 104,689
33 2,474,375 29,899 74,790 104,689
34 2,399,585 28,995 75,694 104,689
35 2,323,891 28,080 76,609 104,689
36 2,247,282 27,155 77,534 104,689
37 2,169,748 26,218 78,471 104,689
38 2,091,276 25,270 79,419 104,689
39 2,011,857 24,310 80,379 104,689
40 1,931,478 23,339 81,350 104,689
41 1,850,127 22,356 82,333 104,689
42 1,767,794 21,361 83,328 104,689
43 1,684,466 20,354 84,335 104,689
44 1,600,131 19,335 85,354 104,689
45 1,514,776 18,304 86,386 104,689
46 1,428,391 17,260 87,429 104,689
47 1,340,962 16,203 88,486 104,689
48 1,252,476 15,134 89,555 104,689
49 1,162,921 14,052 90,637 104,689
50 1,072,284 12,957 91,732 104,689
51 980,551 11,848 92,841 104,689
52 887,711 10,727 93,963 104,689
53 793,748 9,591 95,098 104,689
54 698,650 8,442 96,247 104,689
55 602,403 7,279 97,410 104,689
56 504,993 6,102 98,587 104,689
57 406,406 4,911 99,778 104,689
58 306,627 3,705 100,984 104,689
59 205,643 2,485 102,204 104,689
60 103,439 1,250 103,439 104,689

 

