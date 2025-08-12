KIA Sportage 5-Year Installment Plans in Pakistan – August 2025 Update

LAHORE – Car prices soar to unprecedented levels in Pakistan as Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) jacked up rates after recent price hikes following NEV Levy introduced in federal budget 2025-26.
Pakistanis are facing hard times, buying new cars like Sportage while sales also remained below par. Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) announced a price increase and Sportage L Alpha price moved up 400,000, going from 8,499,000 to 8,899,000. Sportage L FWD will increase by 500,000, from 9,999,000 to 10,499,000.
The following are flexible installment plans for the popular KIA Sportage to help ease the financial burden on buyers. The new plans offer customers two down payment options 30% and 50%. with competitive interest rates and manageable monthly installments.
Sportage Price in Pakistan 2025
|Models
|New Price
|Sportage L Alpha
|8,899,000
|Sportage L FWD
|10,499,000
|Sportage L HEV
|11,599,000
KIA Sportage Installment with 30pc Down Payment
|Item
|Amount
|Monthly Installment
|146,565
|Interest Rate
|14.5%
|Processing Fees
|13,560
|Down Payment
|2,669,700
|1st Year Insurance
|133,485
|Document Charges
|0
|Tax for Non-Filer (4%)
|355,960
KIA Sportage Installment with 50pc Down Payment
|Item
|Amount
|Estimated Monthly Payment
|104,689
|Interest Rate
|14.5%
|Processing Fees
|13,560
|Down Payment
|4,449,500
|1st Year Insurance
|133,485
|Document Charges
|0
|Tax for Non-Filer (4%)
|355,960
Repayment Schedule (5 years)
|Instalment
|Principal Amount
|Interest Fee
|Principal Repayment
|Instalment
|1
|4,449,500
|53,765
|50,924
|104,689
|2
|4,398,576
|53,149
|51,540
|104,689
|3
|4,347,036
|52,527
|52,162
|104,689
|4
|4,294,874
|51,896
|52,793
|104,689
|5
|4,242,081
|51,258
|53,431
|104,689
|6
|4,188,650
|50,613
|54,076
|104,689
|7
|4,134,574
|49,959
|54,730
|104,689
|8
|4,079,844
|49,298
|55,391
|104,689
|9
|4,024,454
|48,629
|56,060
|104,689
|10
|3,968,393
|47,951
|56,738
|104,689
|11
|3,911,656
|47,266
|57,423
|104,689
|12
|3,854,232
|46,572
|58,117
|104,689
|13
|3,796,115
|45,870
|58,819
|104,689
|14
|3,737,296
|45,159
|59,530
|104,689
|15
|3,677,766
|44,440
|60,249
|104,689
|16
|3,617,516
|43,712
|60,977
|104,689
|17
|3,556,539
|42,975
|61,714
|104,689
|18
|3,494,825
|42,229
|62,460
|104,689
|19
|3,432,365
|41,474
|63,215
|104,689
|20
|3,369,150
|40,711
|63,979
|104,689
|21
|3,305,172
|39,937
|64,752
|104,689
|22
|3,240,420
|39,155
|65,534
|104,689
|23
|3,174,886
|38,363
|66,326
|104,689
|24
|3,108,560
|37,562
|67,127
|104,689
|25
|3,041,433
|36,751
|67,938
|104,689
|26
|2,973,494
|35,930
|68,759
|104,689
|27
|2,904,735
|35,099
|69,590
|104,689
|28
|2,835,145
|34,258
|70,431
|104,689
|29
|2,764,714
|33,407
|71,282
|104,689
|30
|2,693,431
|32,546
|72,143
|104,689
|31
|2,621,288
|31,674
|73,015
|104,689
|32
|2,548,273
|30,792
|73,897
|104,689
|33
|2,474,375
|29,899
|74,790
|104,689
|34
|2,399,585
|28,995
|75,694
|104,689
|35
|2,323,891
|28,080
|76,609
|104,689
|36
|2,247,282
|27,155
|77,534
|104,689
|37
|2,169,748
|26,218
|78,471
|104,689
|38
|2,091,276
|25,270
|79,419
|104,689
|39
|2,011,857
|24,310
|80,379
|104,689
|40
|1,931,478
|23,339
|81,350
|104,689
|41
|1,850,127
|22,356
|82,333
|104,689
|42
|1,767,794
|21,361
|83,328
|104,689
|43
|1,684,466
|20,354
|84,335
|104,689
|44
|1,600,131
|19,335
|85,354
|104,689
|45
|1,514,776
|18,304
|86,386
|104,689
|46
|1,428,391
|17,260
|87,429
|104,689
|47
|1,340,962
|16,203
|88,486
|104,689
|48
|1,252,476
|15,134
|89,555
|104,689
|49
|1,162,921
|14,052
|90,637
|104,689
|50
|1,072,284
|12,957
|91,732
|104,689
|51
|980,551
|11,848
|92,841
|104,689
|52
|887,711
|10,727
|93,963
|104,689
|53
|793,748
|9,591
|95,098
|104,689
|54
|698,650
|8,442
|96,247
|104,689
|55
|602,403
|7,279
|97,410
|104,689
|56
|504,993
|6,102
|98,587
|104,689
|57
|406,406
|4,911
|99,778
|104,689
|58
|306,627
|3,705
|100,984
|104,689
|59
|205,643
|2,485
|102,204
|104,689
|60
|103,439
|1,250
|103,439
|104,689