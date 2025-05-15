Pakistan Observes Youm-e-Tashakur to mark Historic Military Victory against India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced to mark Youm-e-Tashakur at national level, a day dedicated to expressing gratitude and paying tribute to the Armed Forces for historic victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

May 16 special events will start with Quran recitations and special prayers across mosques nationwide. In capital Islamabad, a 31-gun salute will be held, while provincial capitals will witness 21-gun salutes to commemorate the occasion.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies are scheduled in Islamabad and all provincial capitals, accompanied by changing of the guard ceremonies at significant national sites, including Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi and Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore.

Wreath-laying and prayer ceremonies will also take place at memorials honoring the martyrs of the operation. Additionally, families of the martyrs will be specially invited to participate in remembrance gatherings.

The highlight of Youm-e-Tashakur will be a grand ceremony at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad in evening. The event will be attended by prominent figures from various sectors, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the chief guest. Top military officials, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the heads of the armed forces, will also be present to honor the sacrifices and achievements of the armed forces.

This national observance reflects Pakistan’s deep respect and appreciation for the bravery and dedication of its military personnel in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.