COAS reaffirms Pak Army’s commitment to modern warfare, youth empowerment during Bahawalpur visit

BAHAWALPUR – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Bahawalpur Cantonment to review the operational preparedness and training initiatives of the Bahawalpur Corps.

During his visit, General Munir praised the officers and troops for their unwavering dedication, high morale, and readiness for combat.

Addressing the personnel, COAS emphasized the importance of rigorous training as the foundation of a soldier’s professional development. He reaffirmed that maintaining such high standards of training is essential for the Pakistan Army to meet the evolving challenges of modern warfare.

Coas Asim Munir Reaffirms Pak Armys Commitment To Modern Warfare Youth Empowerment

As part of his visit, General Munir inaugurated several key initiatives, including the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Innovista Cholistan, and the Integrated Combat Simulator Arena. These projects are aimed at advancing medical education, enhancing Information Technology infrastructure, and improving combat training and readiness.

Coas Asim Munir Reaffirms Pak Armys Commitment To Modern Warfare Youth Empowerment

At CIMS, the COAS interacted with students from various universities across Bahawalpur, highlighting the Army’s commitment to supporting the youth. He encouraged students to pursue academic excellence and acquire skills that would contribute to the nation’s development. He also acknowledged the vital role of the younger generation in shaping the future of Pakistan.

Coas Asim Munir Reaffirms Pak Armys Commitment To Modern Warfare Youth Empowerment

In conclusion, General Munir reiterated the Army’s dedication to empowering the nation’s youth and supporting initiatives that help them achieve their full potential. The COAS was warmly welcomed upon his arrival by the Commander of Bahawalpur Corps.

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

