The Pakistan Navy has gifted its PNS Tariq to the United Kingdom as a goodwill gesture that will serve as a symbol of maritime heritage for navies of both countries in the future.

The Transfer Agreement Signing Ceremony for the ex-Pakistan Navy Ship Tariq to Falls of Clyde International of United Kingdom was organized at Pakistan High Commission in London, said Pakistan Navy news release on Tuesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest at the ceremony. Former First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Royal British Navy, Admiral Lord Alan West attended the ceremony as Guest of Honour.

Ex PNS Tariq was formerly decommissioned by Pakistan Navy on Aug 4, 2023 and has been gifted by the Government of Pakistan to a UK based firm Falls of Clyde International that plans to convert the ship into a floating museum.

The ship will be on static display at Clyde Maritime Heritage Centre in Glasgow as a symbol of common naval heritage of the Royal and Pakistan navies.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Lord Alan West said that the close relationship between the navies and nations of Pakistan and UK are clearly shown by the historic agreement focused on one ship that served both each countries over many years.

While addressing at the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi acknowledged the meritorious services of PNS Tariq for the defence of Pakistan. The Chief Guest hoped that handing over of Tariq to FOCI will further strengthen the bonds of friendship between UK and Pakistan as the ship will continue to symbolize the shared maritime heritage of both the navies in times to come.