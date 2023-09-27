Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rejected the impression of its Supremo Nawaz Sharif’s deal with anyone ahead of his return to Pakistan on October 21, making it clear that it wanted “a level-playing field for all political parties except the perpetrators of May 9 and 10 incidents”.

“How a person who was disqualified in a Panama case make any deal with anyone? How could a person enter into a deal when he remained out of the country for eleven years? There is no question of any deal on the part of Nawaz Sharif,” said JavedLatif while addressing a press conference at PML-N Model Town secretariat in Lahore on Tuesday.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was arrested at the airport just for the sake of his wish to arrive in the country.

The PML-N said that the history is witness that his party never attacked the statement institutions, insisting that the state institutions should work within the legal framework.

He also rejected the impression of ignoring the narrative of “Vote KoIzzat Do”, saying that the silence for the time being could be only when the demands for the supremacy of the law is accepted.

JavedLatif also snubbed a reporter when he asked that Shehbaz Sharif went to make Nawaz Sharif understand that he should adopt a soft narrative, saying that “make your statement correct. A worker does not go to his leader to make him understand. Shehbaz Sharif cannot make his leader understand. He just gives his opinion and he has the right but what our leader and quaid has said has already been shared with you,”.

Responding to another question, JavedLatif said that a vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan was brought against him by the state and not by the PML-N.