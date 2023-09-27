The fifth meeting of the executive committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council began on Tuesday and will continue for two more days, an official statement said.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing the measures being undertaken for improving the investment ecosystem, overcoming macroeconomic challenges and stimulating economic growth.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and attended by the National Coordinator for SIFC, Dr Jehanzeb Khan SAPM (Governance Effectiveness).

Concerned federal and provincial ministers and high-level government officials also attended the meeting. The relevant ministries presented progress on various aspects including policy-level interventions to be undertaken in the short, medium and long term to yield the desired dividends.

After healthy debate, the committee formulated workable options, by drawing consensus among stakeholders, to resolve key impediments to the investment environment in the country.

The plans were also finalised to resolve issues related to four key sectors (agriculture, IT, minerals and energy) besides, adding new projects to the forum.