Pakistan Navy finds major offshore natural gas reserves with China’s help

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy with assistance from China has discovered substantial reserves of natural gas in the seabed.

It was revealed by Retired Rear Admiral Fawad Ameen Baig while talking to a private news channels.

He said that Pakistan possesses an untapped treasure in the form of its blue economy, which includes vast mineral and marine resources in its territorial waters.

He said the Pakistan Navy has played a critical role in exploring the country’s maritime assets. A recent survey conducted with assistance from China has revealed that the seabed holds substantial reserves of natural gas.

Rear Admiral (R) Baig emphasized the urgent need to attract investors with the financial resources and technology required to fully exploit these underwater reserves.

He added that without outside investment, this national wealth risks remaining untouched.

He also pointed out that Pakistan has often seen its economic progress disrupted by external elements using fifth-generation warfare tactics to scare off investors.

However, he expressed optimism that a new coordinated strategy involving the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), military, and political leadership could now counter such threats effectively.

“This joint approach can help Pakistan move steadily toward becoming a strong and self-reliant economy,” he stated.