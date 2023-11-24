ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is considering changing petrol prices every week under a new pricing mechanism.

In a recent development, the interim government is considering a new strategy for revising prices of fuel products, and the duration will be changed from 15 days to 7-day period.

To change the mechanism, OGRA has started talks with petroleum dealers and Oil companies to finalise input on the proposed change.

The caretaker government has penned a letter to all stakeholders to submit meaningful views, and comments, including benefits and disadvantages, of changing the pricing mechanism.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has turned down the new strategy and said the prices of petroleum products cannot be revised every week.

The association officials urged the government to review such decisions, citing consequences.

For the unversed, Imran Khan led the PTI government to form fortnightly pricing mechanism for fuel products and shift from price benchmark based on PSO oil imports to Platts indexes.

Earlier, the government changed mechanism from monthly to two times in a month to save oil industry from inventory losses.

Petrol Price in Pakistan