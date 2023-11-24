South Korean giant Samsung leads the Android market in Pakistan, and parts of the world end its mid-range phone remain famous much like flagships, and the Samsung Galaxy A23 is also making waves.

Authorities taxes in Pakistan have imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation soared prices of mobile phones, the following are PTA taxes on Samsung A23 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A23 PTA Tax 2023

On Passport Rs20,900 On CNIC Rs24,900

Samsung Galaxy Price in Pakistan

The mobile is available at Rs74,200.

Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit official site of PTA or contact customer service