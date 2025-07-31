Pakistan may one day sell oil to India, says Trump after Islamabad-Washington trade deal

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump sparked interest with a bold remark suggesting that Pakistan may one day export oil to India, following a new trade deal between Washington and Islamabad.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump stated in a social media post.

“We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!”

He noted that a US-Pakistan partnership was now in motion and that an American oil company would soon be chosen to lead the initiative.

Trump’s statement came as part of a broader update on US trade efforts, including ongoing tariff negotiations with South Korea and multiple other nations.

“We are very busy in the White House today working on Trade Deals. I have spoken to the Leaders of many Countries, all of whom want to make the United States “extremely happy.” I will be meeting with the South Korean Trade Delegation this afternoon. South Korea is right now at a 25% Tariff, but they have an offer to buy down those Tariffs. I will be interested in hearing what that offer is,” read the social media post.

Likewise, other Countries are making offers for a Tariff reduction. All of this will help reduce our Trade Deficit in a very major way. A full report will be released at the appropriate time. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! he concluded.

We are very busy in the White House today working on Trade Deals. I have spoken to the Leaders of many Countries, all of whom want to make the United States “extremely happy.” I will be meeting with the South Korean Trade Delegation this afternoon. South Korea is right now at a… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 30, 2025

Ministry of Finance Statement

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance also confirmed that a trade agreement has reached between Pakistan and the United States. The purpose of this agreement is to promote bilateral trade, enhance market access, attract investment, and foster cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

This development took place during a meeting between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer.

Secretary of Commerce Jawad Paul and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, were also present at the meeting.

As a result of the Pakistan-US agreement, there will be a reduction in mutual tariffs, particularly on Pakistani products exported to the United States.

The statement said that this agreement would mark the beginning of a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries in key economic sectors, especially energy, minerals, IT, cryptocurrency, and others.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this agreement will support ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s trade relations with the United States, especially to expand these relations to various U.S. states.

The Ministry of Finance stated that under this agreement, both countries will gain better access to each other’s markets, and an increase in U.S. investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure and development projects is expected.

The statement said that this trade agreement reflects the commitment of the leadership of both countries to deepen bilateral relations and to use all efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties.