‘Daughter of Pride’: Meet Nida Saleh – Pakistan’s first female train driver

LAHORE – Nida Saleh, a transport engineer from Lahore, has etched his name in history by becoming Pakistan’s first female train driver.

Currently operating the Orange Line Metro Train, Nida has been driving the train for the past eight months, breaking social barriers.

A graduate in Transport Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Nida chose an unconventional career path despite coming from a business family.

“My father wanted me to leave this job and join the family business,” she shared. “But I wanted to do something different—and that determination led me to become a train driver.”

Before stepping into the driver’s cabin, Nida underwent a rigorous three-month training program under the guidance of Chinese experts.

She admits that her first time operating the train was nerve-wracking. “I felt anxious at first, but I was determined to prove myself.”

Since then, Nida has not only excelled in her role but also inspired others. “When people see me driving the train, they inquire about opportunities for their daughters. Many young women have already started training to become train operators after hearing my story.”

Nida expressed her joy and pride in becoming Pakistan’s first woman to achieve this milestone. Her groundbreaking achievement was recognized by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Transport Minister Bilal Akbar, who both congratulated her and praised her as a “daughter of pride” for the nation.