Will insulin prices decrease in 2025 as Pakistan in talks with Russia for imports?

ISLAMABAD – A major relief is expected for patients of diabetes as the Pakistan government has started talks with Russia to import insulin, a move that may decrease the insulin price in the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Denis Nazarov, Representative of the Russian Government, senior officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of National Health Services, and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Discussions focused on the import of insulin from Russia, progress on pharmaceutical joint ventures, and the development of protocols for policy board implementation.

During the meeting, it was noted that DRAP had earlier granted registration to Genetics Pharmaceuticals, Lahore, for the import of insulin from Russian company Zavod Medsintez.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that the establishment of a pharmaceutical joint venture between Pakistan and Russia marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations.

He noted that Pakistan is a major consumer of insulin, and the regular supply of insulin from Russia could greatly benefit diabetic patients across the country.

He further stated that in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, efforts are underway to initiate local manufacturing of insulin in Pakistan.

A joint protocol between local manufacturers and Russian companies is expected to be finalized and presented soon.

Haroon Akhtar Khan directed all stakeholders to develop a comprehensive proposal prior to its presentation in the Federal Cabinet.