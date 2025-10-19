Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Rain likely in upper parts

PESHAWAR – Partly cloudy weather with intermittent light rain is likely in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely approach the extreme northern parts of the country.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday night. Partly cloudy weather is expected in the upper districts.

On Monday and Tuesday, dry weather is expected in Peshawar and most districts of the province, while cold in hilly areas during morning and night hours. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain may occur in the upper districts, Chitral, Dir, Kohistan and upper Sawat.

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 30°C and 32°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. The maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 32°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51 per cent.