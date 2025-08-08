Pakistan make changes in Top End T20 Series squad as Haider Ali faces rape allegations

LAHORE – Pakistan have made two changes in its squad the Top End T20 Series in Australia as batter Haider Ali has been suspended as he is under investigation in England following the sexual assault allegations.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said two changes have been made in the 15-member squad. Batter Haider Ali has been replaced by Mohammad Faiq after being suspended temporarily by the PCB on disciplinary grounds, while fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been added to the squad in place of left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza.

Pakistan Shaheens led by Muhammad Irfan Khan will travel to Darwin, Australia today to participate in the Top End T20 Series. The 11-team tournament will be held from 14 to 24 August in Darwin, with Pakistan Shaheens facing Bangladesh ‘A’ in the opening match.

Meanwhile, a local court in Manchester has granted bail to Haider Ali in the case while he has been ordered not to leave the UK until investigation into the allegations is completed.

He was accused of assault by a woman during recent tour of Pakistan Shaheens team to England.

Pakistan 15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan