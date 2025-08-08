How to turn on or off location service on Instagram?

Instagram is a widely used social media app across the world as it allows users to share photos, videos, and stories with followers.

It offers features like reels, filters, messaging, and live streaming. Widely used by individuals, influencers, and businesses, Instagram helps users express creativity, connect with others, and build online communities.

While using the app, you need to learn how to make settings such as turning on or off locations. Here are the steps to Turn Instagram location services on or off for your iPhone:

Turn location services on or off

Step 1: Leave the Instagram app and go to your iPhone’s Settings.

Step 2: Tap Privacy & Security, then tap Location Services.

Step 3: Scroll down and tap Instagram.

Step 4: Select Never or While Using the App to choose location access.

Instagram’s default setting for location is off, but you can turn location on whenever you post a photo. You’ll choose whether or not to allow Instagram access to your location.

Turn on or off notifications

A user can choose to get push notifications when someone likes or comments on the post. If you have notifications turned on, you can also choose accounts that you want to receive notifications about. To turn push notifications on or off:

Click More icon, represented by a hamburgerMore in the bottom left, then click Settings iconSettings.

Click Notifications in the left menu.

Click Push notifications and adjust your settings.