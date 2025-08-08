Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan-India match to go as planned, Emirates Cricket Board confirms

KARACHI – The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) expressed confidence that Pakistan-India encounters would go ahead as planned in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 set to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Speaking to the media, ECB Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed said there was no danger of the two arch-rivals avoiding each other in the tournament.

“While I cannot give a formal guarantee, there is no risk of Pakistan and India not playing.

The Asia Cup cannot be compared to private tournaments like the World Championship of Legends, where India refused to play against Pakistan in both the league stage and semi-final,” he stated.

According to the tournament schedule, the two teams are set to meet in their opening clash on September 14, with a potential rematch in the Super Four stage and the possibility of a final showdown if both sides qualify.

Ahmed explained that participation in the Asia Cup was confirmed only after obtaining government approvals, well before the schedule was finalised, reducing the chances of any last-minute withdrawals.

Regarding security for the high-profile fixture, he said no extra arrangements had been deemed necessary so far, but organisers would follow government advice if additional measures were recommended.

The UAE has hosted three of the last four Asia Cup editions since 2018.