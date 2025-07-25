Meta develops device to control computers through thoughts, gestures

SAN FRANCISCO – Tech giant Meta has unveiled a revolutionary wearable device that enables users to control computers using mere thoughts or subtle hand gestures, a major leap forward in human-computer interaction.

In an official blog post, Meta revealed that the Bluetooth-enabled wristband allows users to perform functions such as moving a cursor or typing text simply by gesturing in the air. The device can even interpret “air-written” words and display them directly on the computer screen — all without the need to physically touch any device.

The innovative technology is powered by surface electromyography (sEMG), a method that detects and interprets the electrical signals generated by muscle activity. Meta researchers believe this technique holds the key to the next generation of intuitive, touch-free computing.

Meta’s research findings have been published in the prestigious journal Nature Science. According to the team, the device uses machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to understand and respond to users’ intent. Their neural networks were trained on datasets from thousands of individuals, allowing the system to accurately detect even the slightest hand movements.

Remarkably, Meta claims that the device is capable of recognizing the intention to move — enabling users to control digital interfaces with thoughts alone, without any physical motion.

“You don’t need to move your hand; just intending to make a movement is enough,” the researchers noted. This development could prove to be a life-changing solution for people with disabilities or limited mobility, making computer usage far more accessible.

Despite the breakthrough, Meta has not yet announced the name, pricing, or official release date of the device, suggesting it remains in the experimental stage for now. Further details are expected to be shared as the technology progresses toward commercialization.