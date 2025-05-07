AGL53.2▼ -2.58 (-0.05%)AIRLINK153.32▼ -2.8 (-0.02%)BOP9.79▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.09▲ 0.04 (0.01%)DCL10.46▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)DFML35.02▼ -2.31 (-0.06%)DGKC135.99▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)FCCL44.04▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)FFL14.63▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC133.47▼ -2.08 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.85▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.38▲ 0.22 (0.05%)KOSM5.42▲ 0.35 (0.07%)MLCF70.2▼ -1.4 (-0.02%)NBP84.32▼ -0.92 (-0.01%)OGDC202.93▲ 2.71 (0.01%)PAEL43.1▼ -0.79 (-0.02%)PIBTL8.82▲ 0.11 (0.01%)PPL151.8▲ 3.32 (0.02%)PRL29.52▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC20.39▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)SEARL81.51▼ -1.96 (-0.02%)TELE7.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.15▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP8.32▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TREET19.9▲ 0.49 (0.03%)TRG64.08▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY26.17▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistan lifted Ban on X (Twitter) after mid-night Indian strikes?

Pakistan Lifted Ban On X Twitter After Mid Night Indian Strikes
ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis suddenly got access to X, (formerly Twitter), allowing users to access the microblogging platform without the need for VPNs or proxy services.

The decision ends months of restrictions, which were put in place following February 2024 elections. Prior to this development, Pakistanis had to rely on third-party services to connect to the platform.

The unblocking of X comes at a time of military strikes between Pakistan and India. Following a recent attack by India, which Pakistan has described as cowardly, the situation has escalated quickly. Pakistan has reported shooting down more than five Indian jets in retaliation and confirmed the capture of several Indian soldiers.

As of now, no official statements have been made by government officials regarding the specifics of the unbanning decision, nor is there any update on future measures related to the platform. However, the move signals a shift in Pakistan’s stance on online access during a period of increased geopolitical conflict.

Pakistan vs India Army Comparison amid latest strikes

Web Desk (Lahore)

