BREAKING: Pakistan Air Force Downs Two Indian Fighter Jets after Air Strikes

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully shot down two Indian fighter jets that reportedly violated Pakistani airspace, according to multiple Pakistani media outlets and defense sources.

The incident occurred earlier today during heightened aerial activity on both sides of the border. PAF jets engaged the intruding Indian aircraft in a brief but intense dogfight over the contested region.

Eyewitnesses in the area reported loud explosions and jet activity overhead, with debris falling in scattered locations across the LoC region. One aircraft is believed to have crashed near Bhimber in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while the second went down closer to the LoC.

In response to the Pakistani action, Indian defense sources have not yet issued a formal statement, but high-level meetings are reportedly underway in New Delhi.

The situation remains tense, with fears of further escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. International observers have urged both nations to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue.

Pakistan has confirmed that three civilians, including a child, were killed and at least 12 others wounded in a series of Indian missile strikes that hit multiple locations across the country early Tuesday morning. The Pakistan military has described the strikes as “cowardly” and launched what it calls a “strong and ongoing” retaliatory response, including the downing of two Indian fighter jets.

Pak-India War

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said missile attacks struck five locations—Kotli, Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur East, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad—shortly after midnight. He confirmed that the strikes were launched from Indian territory, and no Indian aircraft entered Pakistani airspace.

“This was a shameful and deliberate attack on civilian areas, including mosques,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said in late-night interviews with local news channels. “Pakistan’s air and ground forces are already responding. Our jets are airborne, and our retaliation is in progress.”

Initial assessments revealed that a child was killed and 12 others injured in Ahmedpur East after a missile struck near a mosque, damaging nearby homes. Two more civilian deaths were confirmed in Kotli. Mosques in Kotli and Bahawalpur were among the structures reportedly targeted.

Lt Gen Chaudhry claimed the targeting of religious sites reflects an “extremist ideology” and condemned the strikes as a violation of international norms. A missile also landed on a road in Muzaffarabad but caused no casualties, according to preliminary reports.

Shortly after the attacks, Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV News, citing military sources, announced that the Pakistan Air Force had intercepted and shot down two Indian fighter jets. All PAF aircraft involved in the operation returned safely, according to the statement.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking to national broadcasters, confirmed that the Indian strikes targeted civilian zones and accused New Delhi of launching attacks from its own airspace to avoid direct confrontation.

“They fired from across the border under the cover of night, hitting women and children,” Asif said. “They claim they were targeting militant camps—there are no such camps. We are inviting international media to see the truth on the ground.”

He vowed that Pakistan’s military response would exceed the scale of India’s initial strike. “Our reply will be greater. Their actions will not go unanswered,” he stated.

Residents in Muzaffarabad reported hearing multiple explosions, followed by a power outage in parts of the city. Search and rescue operations are underway in the affected areas, and hospitals have been placed on high alert.

The situation remains fluid, with both countries reportedly maintaining heightened military readiness. The international community has not yet issued formal statements, though regional observers warn that tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors are dangerously close to spiraling into broader conflict.