Build & invest in Pak Expo 2025, Oman

ISLAMABAD Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, the Embassy of Oman in Pakistan, the Pakistan Embassy in Oman and the Pakistan International Promotion and Exhibition (PIPEX), is organizing the “Pakistan Build and Invest in Pakistan” Expo, scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, on May 23–24, 2025.

This landmark initiative aims to connect Pakistan’s leading enterprises with prospective investors, particularly focusing on the Pakistani Diaspora and business communities across the Gulf region.

The choice of Muscat as the venue is both strategic and significant.

Oman is home to over 350,000 Pakistani expatriates who represent a vibrant, economically engaged population.

The Gulf region and Oman in particular, has demonstrated a growing interest in cross-border investments in key sectors such as real estate, agriculture, construction food processing and small and medium enterprises.

It’s not limited to only Oman but it’s going to the centre of the entire Gulf region.

Pakistan, with its vast human capital and untapped resources, offers immense potential in all these areas.

Oman’s geographic location at the intersection of Asia, Africa and the Middle East further enhances its appeal as a gateway for trade and investment, while its longstanding diplomatic and economic ties with Pakistan provide a stable foundation for enhanced collaboration.

Muscat, as a modern and business-friendly city, offers the ideal environment for such a high-level engagement.

Under the dynamic leadership of ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, the Chamber is committed to internationalizing Pakistan’s business landscape.

The Expo will witness participation from a wide spectrum of industries, including construction, textiles, engineering, halal food, pharmaceuticals, education, tourism and information technology.

The primary objective is to present Pakistan as a destination of choice for foreign direct investment, particularly from members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Business-to-business matchmaking, sector-specific investment presentations and interactive networking opportunities will be key features of the event, designed to foster meaningful partnerships and investments.

The Pakistani Diaspora has historically supported the national economy through remittances.

However, the time has come to transition from remittances to result-driven investments.

This Expo is structured to encourage overseas Pakistanis to channel their capital into sustainable and profitable ventures within Pakistan.

Opportunities in public-private partnerships, housing, manufacturing and digital startups will be presented in a structured and professionally curated format.

The full backing of the Ministry of Commerce, the Embassy of Oman in Pakistan, the Pakistan Embassy in Oman and PIPEX lends the event institutional strength and international visibility.

These collaborations will ensure high-level engagement, seamless logistics and diplomatic facilitation throughout the event.

PIPEX, with its strong credentials in organizing global exhibitions, is providing operational support to guarantee a world-class experience for both exhibitors and visitors.

A wide range of major Pakistani brands and industrial players will showcase their products and services during the Expo.

The intent is not only to attract direct investment but also to open export channels and build long-term franchise and trade partnerships across the GCC market.

The “Build and Invest in Pakistan” Expo represents a bold step toward economic diplomacy and Diaspora-driven growth.

By creating a platform where investors and businesses can interact directly, ICCI is facilitating the kind of engagement that transforms interest into investment and potential into prosperity.

This initiative offers a compelling invitation to the global Pakistani community and international investors to take part in Pakistan’s economic resurgence.

With strategic foresight, diplomatic support and the economic strength of the Diaspora, this Expo is poised to serve as a milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward expanded investment horizons and a stronger global trade footprint.

