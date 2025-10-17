Pakistan launches deadly airstrikes on Gul Bahadur Camps in Afghanistan’s Paktika

KABUL – Pakistani armed forces launched precision airstrikes against the notorious Gul Bahadur Group inside Afghanistan’s Paktika province on late Friday.

The strikes came after militants from the group attempted multiple terror attacks inside Pakistan over the past 48 hours, which were effectively thwarted by security forces. Reports suggest that more than 100 militants were killed in the counterterror operations.

As per available information, the strikes come as terror group staged daring vehicle-borne IED attack in North Waziristan, killing several soldiers and injuring others, prompting swift and deadly response from Pakistani forces targeting the group’s leadership.

Afghan locals termed scenes of chaos as massive explosions rocked Argun and Margha village in Barmal district. The strikes reportedly targeted Uqaab Camp and other militant strongholds, with fighter jets continuously patrolling the skies.

The airstrikes also hit residential areas, though casualty figures remain unclear. The Taliban have yet to issue any comment on the deadly operations.

Security experts warn that tensions along the border could intensify further as Pakistan intensifies its offensive against militants using Afghan territory as a launchpad.