Lahore Basant Update October 2025

LAHORE – Punjab administration proposed allowing Basant festival to be celebrated on a limited scale in Lahore. According to sources, the festival would take place for just two days, Saturday and Sunday, within designated inner-city areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Lahore submitted recommendations to the government suggesting that Basant celebrations be confined to areas including Shahi Qila, Mochi Gate, Bhati Gate, and Rang Mahal.

A detailed safety plan has also been prepared, which includes restrictions on motorcycles in festival zones, mandatory use of safety antennas and neck covers for riders, and the installation of safety nets and wire protection systems along major roads.

Authorities have further proposed a complete ban on sharp metal wires, nylon, and chemically coated strings, allowing only cotton or starch-made strings. All kites and strings will require barcodes, and strict action will be taken against unregistered kite sellers or those producing unsafe strings.

The government is expected to review the recommendations before making a final decision on the celebrations.

Basant in Pakistan

The skies of Lahore might soon be alive with color again. Pakistan’s iconic kite-flying festival, could make a limited return this weekend, bringing the city’s rooftops and streets back to life in a celebration of spring.

After years of bans, Basant fans are eagerly waiting to see Lahore’s skies once again filled with vibrant, soaring kites. If approved, this could be the most colorful weekend of the year.