Pakistani Travelers Rejoice as Flights to Dubai now 15% cheaper with New Offer

DUBAI – If you are planning to visit Dubai, it might be the perfect time this year as the Pakistani Bank teamed up with a leading airline to bring Pakistani travelers an exclusive offer .15% off Business Class and 10% off Economy Class fares on flights from Pakistan to Dubai.

Flydubai, in collaboration with Bank Alfalah, has announced a promotional offer for travelers from Pakistan. Customers using Visa and Mastercard Signature only to book flights via the flydubai website or mobile application can now enjoy attractive discounts on base fares.

Pakistan to Dubai Flight Offer

15% discount on Business Class seats

10% discount on Economy Class seats

The offer is valid for flights originating from Pakistan to any destination in the flydubai network, with the exception of Jeddah and Madinah, where the discount applies to return tickets only. The promotion runs from September 15, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

Customers can avail of the discount by booking and paying in full using eligible Bank Alfalah cards. The discount applies exclusively to the base fare and does not include taxes, fees, or additional services.

Travelers are advised that the promotion is subject to seat availability and cannot be combined with other offers. All bookings remain governed by flydubai’s Conditions of Carriage and fare rules. Additionally, passengers must comply with any applicable travel protocols, including COVID-19 regulations, as outlined by flydubai.