KOLKATA – Pakistan on Tuesday outclassed struggling Sri Lanka by eight wickets in a crucial match of the World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

After facing back-to-back blows in leading event, Babar XI made a comeback and beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets. In today’s game, Pakistan’s leading opener Fakhar Zaman returned and played knock of 81 runs off 74 deliveries.

Talented Abdullah Shafique slammed 68 runs as he combined forces with Fakhar and anchored a strong partnership of 128-run that put Green Shirts in a dominating position.

Captain Babar Azam returned early as he scored mere nine runs, and was caught by Mahmudullah at long on while trying to hit a maximum. Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 26 whereas Iftikhar Ahmed finished the game for the Green Shirts.

Bangladesh opted to bat first but the top batters failed to score a big number and the whole squad was bundled out for 204. Youngblood Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, ran through Bengal Tigers top-order but Mahmudullah scored half ton.

Tanzid Hasan was removed on duck in the first over, Najmul Hossain Shanto returned on 4 and the seasoned player Mushfiqur Rahim also failed to score any big.

Later, Littos Das and Mahmudullah stitched 79-run partnership, helping Bangladesh to post crucial runs against the fierce bowling attack led by Afridi. Iftikhar outclassed Das but Mahmudullah advanced before being bowled out by Shaheen for 56 runs.

Bangladesh Skipper Shakib scored 43 runs; Mehidy Hasan Miraz slammed 25.

After getting back into action, Men in Green will face New Zealand in another crucial game on November 4. Pakistani team will have to clinch all games to advance into World Cup semi-final.

A fifth consecutive defeat for Pakistan would all but put a stamp on their elimination from the showpiece event in India.

Squads

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.