Pakistan issues Rs75 coin to celebrate Marka-e-Haq

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a Rs75 commemorative coin to celebrate Marka-e-Haq.

To honour the valour of armed forces during the Marka-e-Haq and to celebrate Independence Day with due dignity, the federal government is pleased to issue a commemorative coin of Rs75 denomination, featuring the following metal composition, shape, and dimensions.

Metal composition: Nickel-Brass, Cu 79%, Zn 20% & Ni 1%

Dimension: 30.0 mm

Weight: 13.5 grams

OBVERSE: On the obverse side of the coin, the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North-West in rising position are in the centre. Along with the periphery on the top of the crescent star is inscribed in wording “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script.

Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2025. The face value of the coin in the numeral “75” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star, respectively.

REVERSE: On the reverse side of the coin, the wordings “MARKA-E-HAQ” in Urdu script and “2025” in numerals are inscribed in the centre. The wording “PAKISTAN HAMESHA ZINDABAD” in Urdu script is written along the periphery on the top side of the coin. Two Fighter Aircraft (shown on the right & left sides of the coin), one Naval Ship and one Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS) are shown on the reverse side of the coin.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 15, 2025.