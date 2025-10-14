CM Maryam approves full digitalization of toll plazas across Punjab  

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a comprehensive digitalization plan for all toll plazas across the province, replacing paper slips with an electronic toll collection system.

As per the details shared during a special meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, a“One App, One System” model, similar to the motorway’s electronic toll mechanism, will be introduced at 38 toll plazas.

The meeting also approved public-private partnership arrangements for the construction, repair, and rehabilitation of five major roads, under which private firms will be responsible for maintenance and upkeep.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that e-tendering initiatives had saved the provincial exchequer Rs40 billion, marking a new record in cost efficiency.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed that all newly constructed roads be equipped with solar-powered streetlights. She further approved multiple beautification projects for Lahore, including the Railway Station, Misri Shah, Data Darbar, Aik Moriya and Do Moriya bridges. Plans include the installation of a fountain and a mini-train for children at the park in front of Lahore Railway Station, along with the construction of roads and footpaths within a three-kilometer radius.

During the briefing, the Secretary of Communications and Works (C&W) and the Director General of LDA informed the Chief Minister that 54 bridges, 142 small culverts, and 858 roads damaged during floods had been fully restored.

They added that the 93-kilometer-long Multan–Vehari Road would be Punjab’s first “dust-free” road, expected to be completed by June 2026. Similarly, the Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Tourism Corridor will also be completed by June next year.

Under the Chief Minister’s Local Roads Programme, 2,341 projects covering a total length of 5,251 kilometers will commence in December and be completed by June 2026.

The officials further briefed that all road construction and rehabilitation work in Murree has been completed, while similar projects in Chakwal and Sahiwal are nearing completion.

The CM Punjab Initiative for the repair and reconstruction of 10,000 kilometers of roads has also entered its final phase.