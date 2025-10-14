No more ‘Kafeel’ needed as Saudi Arabia issues update on visas [Check Fees]

Saudi Arabia has issued a major update for its Premium Residency scheme, outlining the revised fees, benefits, and application procedures for foreign citizens looking to live and work in the Kingdom without a Kafeel or sponsor.

The initiative allows expatriates to enjoy a variety of rights and opportunities in Saudi Arabia, from owning property to operating businesses.

Two Types of Premium Residency

The Saudi government offers two types of Premium Residency options under this scheme:

Permanent Residency

For this, the applicant is required to pay a one-time fee of SAR 800,000 (approximately $213,000 USD). It offers long-term residence benefits.

Renewable Residency

This option requires an annual payment of SAR 100,000 (about $26,700 USD) and provides renewable residency privileges.

Benefits of the Premium Residency

Those who obtain Premium Residency in Saudi Arabia will enjoy numerous benefits, including:

No need for a sponsor or kafeel (sponsor).

The ability to purchase property (excluding Makkah, Madinah, and border areas).

Freedom to engage in business or employment without restrictions.

Sponsorship for spouses and children.

Unrestricted movement within the country without the need for a visa.

Access to banking, education, and healthcare services.

Permission to transfer funds abroad.

However, the scheme does not grant Saudi citizenship or voting rights.

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the Premium Residency program:

Be at least 21 years old.

Hold a valid passport.

Have a clean criminal record.

Be medically fit.

Legally enter Saudi Arabia.

Provide evidence of stable income or assets.

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for the Premium Residency scheme through the following steps:

Create an account on the official website (pr.gov.sa).

Fill out the application form.

Upload necessary documents, including passport, bank statements, and medical reports.

Pay the application fee.

Wait for confirmation (usually within 1-3 months).

Objective of the Scheme

The Saudi government introduced this Premium Residency program as part of its broader plan to diversify the economy, attract global investors, and offer opportunities to skilled professionals.