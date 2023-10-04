ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government hopes that it would finalise the $10 billion agreement with Saudi Arabia for building a refinery in Balochistan’s Hub area this year.

The mega investment deal would be signed between the government and Kingdom’s Aramco, the leading oil company.

Furthermore, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a civil-military initiative that aims at attracting investments from friendly countries in identified sectors through an empowered organization, also eyes to security around $7 billion investment from Saudi Arabia by giving it stakes in the Reko Diq project.

The government also planning to launch the agriculture corporate farm lease initiative under which 85,000 acres of land will be leased out to potential foreign investors, reports said.

The government would also hold engage in talks with governments of other countries to seek investment in energy, minerals, agriculture and IT sectors. The Framework for Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions has also come into effect in this regard.

Under the G2G arrangements, the first transaction was executed between the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and AD Ports, UAE, for the container terminal in Pakistan’s souther port city of Karachi.