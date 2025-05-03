Pakistan envoy urges President Trump to resolve nuclear flashpoint Kashmir issue  

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said that US President Trump, who has expressed a desire to promote peace worldwide, has a great opportunity to help defuse the tensions. He urged the president to play role for resolution of Kashmir issue, the nuclear flashpoint.

The ambassador said that just as the international community responds to other conflicts, it should also address the root cause of instability in South Asia, the Kashmir issue. A fair and lasting solution is the only way to ensure peace.

He made these remarks during an exclusive interview with Fox News on Saturday.

Ambassador Rizwan highlighted that any miscalculation or aggressive move in the nuclear flash point could affect millions of lives. He said that Pakistan is ready to support a neutral, transparent, and credible investigation into the Pahalgam incident, if India agrees.

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said that Pakistan is still waiting for a response from India, but unfortunately, there has been no positive reply so far.

He emphasized that Pakistan believes in peace and wants to avoid escalation. He urged the United States to play a constructive role in reducing tensions and to take a broader look at the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains a core issue between Pakistan and India.

The Ambassador said the current situation should not be ignored, and the world, especially the United States, has a shared responsibility to promote international peace and security.