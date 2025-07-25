Pakistan Emerges as a Global Player: Rizq leads the Country’s First Delegation to the Social Business Day in Dhaka

In a historic first, Rizq led Pakistan’s first official delegation to the 15th Social Business Day hosted by the Yunus Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh from June 25-29, 2025. Through engagements with global partners, the youth-led delegation helped position Pakistan as a proactive global player, opening international partnership opportunities for social entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.

Yunus Centre was founded by Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus to promote his vision for social business and forge productive relationships among social businesses worldwide. A social business, as per Dr. Yunus’ philosophy, is designed to solve human and environmental problems in a financially self-sustaining way. The annual event aims to celebrate the achievements of global players in the domain, and collaborate to build a just world. Rizq, as a pioneering social business in Pakistan had the honor of presenting its flagship Rizq Khana model at the event, which aims to solve urban food insecurity by providing access to affordable, nutritious meals.

Rizq’s core mission of fighting food injustice relates deeply with the event’s theme of “Social Business is the Most Efficient Path to Ensure Healthcare for All”, as health and nutrition are closely interlinked. The delegation participated in panel discussions and presented findings on existing models in Pakistan to the global audience, which were gathered through the first Country Forum arranged by Rizq in Lahore prior to the event. Meetings with Dr. Yunus discussed the upcoming research and innovation opportunities in Pakistan, which would reshape development models in the country.

“Rizq’s participation at the Social Business Day is far beyond an organizational milestone – it is a moment of national pride,” said Qasim Javaid, CEO of Rizq. “This only re-affirms what Rizq has always believed in: transforming existing systems globally through youth-powered action. Today, we find ourselves one step closer to the dream that started this movement!”