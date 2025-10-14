Pakistan elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2026–28 Term

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the term 2026–2028 with an overwhelming majority of votes, showing international community’s confidence in Islamabad’s commitment to promoting and protecting human rights globally.

Expressing profound gratitude to all UN Member States for their support, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar described the election as a recognition of its “strong credentials and contributions in strengthening the global human rights framework.”

Our government reiterated resolve to work closely with the international community in advancing the principles of human rights and multilateral cooperation, he said.

The South Asian nation emphasized that its approach would be guided by the values of TRUCE, Tolerance, Respect, Universality, Consensus-building, and Engagement.

Pakistan has previously served multiple terms on the UN Human Rights Council and has been an active voice for dialogue, inclusivity, and respect for human dignity within the UN system.

The election underscores Pakistan’s continuing role in shaping global human rights discourse and its commitment to constructive engagement with all member states to promote equality, justice, and mutual respect.