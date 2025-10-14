October Electricity Bills Set to Rise under New Fuel Charges Adjustment

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced marginal surge in Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for month of August 2025, which will be charged to consumers in their October 2025 electricity bills.

The power regulator approved uniform positive FCA of Rs. 0.0796 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This adjustment reflects the variation in fuel costs for the electricity consumed during August 2025.

October Bill Revision

Detail Rate (Rs./kWh) National Avg. Uniform FCA for August 2025 +0.0796 (Increase) Actual National Avg. Uniform FCC for August 2025 7.3945 Corresponding Reference Fuel Charge Component 7.3149

The new FCA will be applicable to the consumers of all Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) and, following the Federal Government’s uniform tariff policy, will also be applied to consumers of K-Electric (KE) with the same applicability period.

Both XWDISCOs and K-Electric are directed to reflect this adjustment separately in their October 2025 billing cycle.

The increase will not be applicable to the following categories of consumers Lifeline Consumers, Protected Consumers (Domestic), Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and Pre-paid electricity consumers.

Authority announced that the concerned Distribution Companies must keep in view and strictly comply with all standing court orders while effecting the Fuel Charges Adjustment, notwithstanding the current notification.