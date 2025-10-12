Pakistan destroys several Afghan posts, captures 19 in retaliatory attacks

Pakistani forces destroyed several Afghan border posts and captured 19 in retaliatory attacks.

According to the media reports, Afghan forces resorted to unprovoked attacks on Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram and other border posts. Attacks were also reported in Dir, Chitral and Baramcha.

As per the security sources, Afghan attacks were aimed at helping Khawarij formations cross the border into Pakistan. In response, Pakistan forces responded with attacks on Duran Mela and Turkmanzai camps.

Forces also attacked the Shahidan post, inflicting heavy losses on Afghan troops and militants. Taliban fighters abandoned several bodies and posts before fleeing the area following Pakistan’s powerful counteraction. Dozens of Afghan soldiers and “Khawarij” were killed in retaliatory fire.

Pakistani forces effectively dispersed militant formations inside Afghanistan after targeting multiple positions sheltering Daesh and Fitna al-Khawarij elements.

Pakistani forces also flattened Kharcher Fort in Afghanistan, a key Fitna al-Khawarij stronghold, with precise fire. More posts in the Leobund area of the Qila Abdullah sector were shattered in the strikes.

The Taliban’s Manojaba battalion headquarters I and II were also wiped out in the strikes. The Durrani camps I and II, which served as launchpads for cross-border attacks, were hit with precision fire, killing at least 50 Taliban fighters, according to security sources.

Afghan soldiers fled the site, leaving behind several bodies, when security forces struck an Afghan post in Kunar. In Chagai, Pakistani strikes reportedly killed several militants and pounded hostile checkpoints into ruins.

Pakistani troops also raised the national flag over a captured Afghan post in Angoor Adda. The Pakistan forces used artillery, tanks, and both light and heavy weapons in their response, while air assets and drones were also deployed to strike militant hideouts.

The operation targeted Daesh and Khawarij sanctuaries, including Afghan command centres harbouring these militants, confirming that terrorist positions and hideouts were also struck inside Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s aggression coincided with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India, which was described as a “notable and concerning development.”

Forces also seized 19 Afghan posts along the border, which were being used to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistani forces have also destroyed the Taliban’s Second Battalion headquarters, used as a launchpad by Fitna al-Khawarij and Fita al-Hindustan, in the Brabcha area and have hoisted the Pakistani flag.

Furthermore, a tank position was also struck on the Afghan side, resulting in several tanks being destroyed.

Officials have described it as a major and significant success for the Pakistan Army against Afghan forces.

It is to be noted that the retaliatory operations target only militant positions and training centres, not civilians, and should not be seen as a war between the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan.