No deliberations underway to impose governor’s rule in KP: Federal Minister

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam has said that the government was not deliberating to impose governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to a media outlet on Sunday, he said that the governor’s rule is a constitutional option. But, he said, presently there are no deliberations to use this constitutional option in the KP.

Referring to the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation, the minister said that the governor had received this and would proceed in accordance with the law. He said that every step must follow constitutional procedure.

He said that the PTI appeared to be acting out of fear and was trying to make the issue controversial. He expressed hope that efforts would be made to agree on a consensus candidate for the upcoming chief minister election.

Meanwhile, PTI nominee Sohail Afridi filed his nomination papers for the CM elections. JUI-F’s Maulana Lutfur Rehman and PML-N’s Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf also submitted their nomination papers for the top slot in the province.

JUI-F’s Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman confirmed that opposition parties would field their own candidate, calling the submission of nomination papers a constitutional and legal right. He said that the consultation process was still underway to agree on a joint candidate.

Meanwhile, the KP Assembly secretariat has said that voting for the CM election will take place on Monday.