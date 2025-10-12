Govt urges TLP to end ongoing march towards Islamabad

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has urged the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leadership to end its march towards Islamabad.

Talking to the media on Sunday, he urged the TLP leadership to support the government and the armed forces in the prevailing circumstances.

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan’s political leadership must show unity in the current circumstances. He said that Pakistan’s political and military leadership has taken a strong stance on the Palestine issue. He questioned the need for demonstrations at a time when the diplomatic efforts had resulted in a ceasefire in Gaza.

Amidst the TLP march towards the federal capital, several important roads in the twin cities have been partially reopened. The authorities have also partially restored the Mobile internet services in some areas of the twin cities.

According to the Rawalpindi Traffic Police, out of 43 blocked locations in the city, six have been fully reopened while 35 have been partially cleared. Faizabad is completely closed for the third consecutive day.

Traffic police have announced diversions across multiple points near Faizabad. Heavy traffic entry into Islamabad remains suspended, with alternate routes advised: motorists travelling to Rawalpindi from Rawal Dam Chowk are advised to use Park Road, while those heading to the airport should use Kashmir Chowk and Srinagar Highway.

Meanwhile, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) has urged the government to hold talks with the TLP to resolve the situation peacefully.

The TLP spokesperson also confirmed that negotiations with the government were underway. According to the media reports, talks were underway, and both sides had made headway on some issues.