Pakistan denies involvement of its citizens in Ukraine conflict after Zelenskeyy’s claims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

“To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims,” the Foreign Office said in an official statement.

Government of Pakistan shall take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities, and seek clarification in this regard.

Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter, the FO said.

The reaction comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a social media post, claimed that mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war.

“Today, I was with those defending our country in the Vovchansk direction – the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko,” read Zelenskyy’s X post.

Today, I was with those defending our country in the Vovchansk direction – the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko.

“We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defense of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles. We also specifically addressed the issues of drone supply and deployment, recruitment, and direct funding for the brigades. Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”