Pakistan defeat South Africa by 93 runs in Lahore Test, lead series 1–0

LAHORE – Pakistan secured a convincing 93-run victory over South Africa in the opening Test match at Gaddafi Stadium, taking a 1–0 lead in the two-match series.

Resuming play on the fourth day, South African batters Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi started the innings but de Zorzi fell early without adding to his overnight score, dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Spinner Nauman Ali then struck twice, removing Tristan Stubbs and David Brevis, while Sajid Khan dismissed set batter Ryan Rickelton for 45 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi later sent Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj (Subrayen) back to the pavilion, before claiming the final wicket to seal the victory.

In South Africa’s second innings, Nauman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi each took four wickets, while Sajid Khan claimed two. Nauman Ali finished with a remarkable 10 wickets in the match.

Earlier, on the third day, the South African side had been bowled out before lunch for 269 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 378. Pakistan began their second innings with a 109-run lead but were dismissed for 167, setting South Africa a target of 277 runs to win.

By the close of the third day, South Africa had reached 51 for two, with captain Aiden Markram scoring only 3 and Wiaan Mulder departing without opening his account.

Pakistan’s bowlers wrapped up the remaining wickets on the fourth day to secure the win.