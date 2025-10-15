Saeeda Imtiaz says most Pakistani men are unfaithful, prefers marrying a foreigner

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz has said that she believes most Pakistani men are unfaithful, adding that she would prefer to marry a foreigner rather than a Pakistani man.

In a recent appearance on a private television program, Saeeda Imtiaz shared her views on marriage, fidelity, and her ideal life partner.

“Arranged marriages seem scary to me,” the actress remarked, adding that “there should be compatibility and understanding between two people before marriage.”

When asked about her own marriage plans, Saeeda Imtiaz replied, “I would prefer a love-cum-arranged marriage. However, I wish not to marry a Pakistani man but rather a foreigner.”

Explaining her preference, she said, “In my view, most Pakistani men are unfaithful, whereas infidelity is far less common among men in other countries. My brothers and sisters live in New York, where men are not allowed to have multiple marriages.”

The actress also highlighted moral issues she believes are prevalent in local society, saying, “I’ve even heard of cases where a woman married her own sister’s fiancé. Women should avoid relationships with married men so they don’t destroy another woman’s home.”

When asked how she responds to messages from married men, Saeeda Imtiaz said, “If a married man sends me messages, I warn him that I’ll send screenshots of our chat to his wife — that’s when they usually back off.”