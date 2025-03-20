Karachi continue winning streak in National T20 Cup

LAHORE – Karachi Region Blues continued winning streak by beating Peshawar Region by 16 runs in National T20 Cup match on Wednesday night.

Left-handed opening batter Abdullah Fazal hit sparking 103 to enable Karachi Blues to reach 183/3 in allocated 20 overs.

In return, Peshawar Region could only manage to score 167 for the loss of nine wickets. Sahibzada Farhan (62) scored his 17th T20 half century but in vain as Fahad Amin picked up three wickets for 37 runs while Mohammad Hamza and Aarish Ali Khan bagged a brace each.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Quetta Region defeated Larkana Region by 15 runs as the latter could only manage 114-7 in 20 overs chasing 130-run target. Quetta, who elected to bat first, were propelled to a fighting score with the contribution from Mohammad Ibrahim Snr (27), Shamraiz Khan (25) and Yasir Khan (21). Shahnawaz Dahani bagged four wickets for 17 runs.

In reply, Larkana Region lost half their side for 70 runs before 44 more runs to their total for next two wickets. Najeebullah Achakzai and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai bagged two wickets each.

At the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Islamabad Region beat Bahawalpur Region by 36 runs after setting them a target of 167.

After Islamabad were asked to bat first, Shamyl struck seven fours and one six in his 54-ball undefeated stay on the crease to collect 75 runs. Hammad Siddique pitched in with an unbeaten 27 including three sixes.

In turn, Bahawalpur lost wickets at regular intervals slipping to 56-5 and then 130 all out in 19.3 overs. Lahore Region Blues made light work of Dera Murad Jamali Region as they won by eight wickets and 36 balls to spare. DM Jamali posted a mere 100-8 in 20 overs with Fahad Hussain scoring unbeaten 36 off 23 balls. Nisar Ahmed and Hussain Talat picked up two wickets each.

In response, opening batter Umair Siddiq scored an unbeaten 35-ball 42 while Hussain Talat returned 24 not out off 30 balls. The duo also shared an undefeated 52-run partnership.

Kamran Ghulam showcased his all-round prowess with a half-century and three-for, inspiring Abbottabad to an eight wicket win over the home team Faisalabad. He also shared an unbeaten 132-run match-winning stand with Khayam Khan (64 not out) to scale the 135-run target in 16.3 overs.

Earlier, Faisalabad opted to bat first but kept losing wickets at regular intervals before getting bundled out in 19.4 overs. Opening batter Mohammad Faizan top-scored with 30-ball 43 laced with four fours and three sixes.

Rawalpindi Region beat Hyderabad Region by 91-runs after posting 218-3 in 20 overs. Rawalpindi’s opening batter Zeeshan Malik was left stranded on 99 not out off 58 balls. Skipper Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with 59 not out off 23 balls.

For Hyderabad, Saad Khan (53) offered some resistance with no support from the other end as they were bowled out for 127 in 17.2 overs. Leg spinner Saad Masood picked up two wickets.