Pakistan cuts Petrol, Diesel prices for February 2025

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and Diesel Prices saw slight drop as the federal government announced new prices for the next 15 days.

The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs1 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs256 and 13 paise per liter. High-speed diesel will now cost Rs4 less per liter. Light diesel oil prices have been slashed by Rs5 and 25 paise per liter.

Kerosene oil prices have been cut by 3 rupees and 20 paise per liter.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Product Old Price Price Drop New Price Petrol 257.13 Rs1 256.13 High-Speed Diesel 267.95 Rs4 263.95

This reduction in prices is expected to bring relief to consumers and ease the pressure on transportation costs across the country.

The petrol price have been adjusted amid fluctuations in global oil market. Petrol price hikes affect middle and lower-middle classes, who use it for daily travel. High-speed diesel, used in heavy transport and agriculture, also contributes to rising costs, leading to inflation, especially in food prices like vegetables.

Petrol Prices Last Year