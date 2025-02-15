Pakistan cuts Petrol, Diesel prices for February 2025

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and Diesel Prices saw slight drop as the federal government announced new prices for the next 15 days.
The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs1 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs256 and 13 paise per liter. High-speed diesel will now cost Rs4 less per liter. Light diesel oil prices have been slashed by Rs5 and 25 paise per liter.
Kerosene oil prices have been cut by 3 rupees and 20 paise per liter.
Petrol Prices in Pakistan
|Product
|Old Price
|Price Drop
|New Price
|Petrol
|257.13
|Rs1
|256.13
|High-Speed Diesel
|267.95
|Rs4
|263.95
This reduction in prices is expected to bring relief to consumers and ease the pressure on transportation costs across the country.
The petrol price have been adjusted amid fluctuations in global oil market. Petrol price hikes affect middle and lower-middle classes, who use it for daily travel. High-speed diesel, used in heavy transport and agriculture, also contributes to rising costs, leading to inflation, especially in food prices like vegetables.
Petrol Prices Last Year
|Month
|Petrol Price
|Diesel Price
|January 2024
|255.65
|259.21
|February 2024
|260.65
|264.21
|March 2024
|260.65
|264.21
|April 2024
|260.65
|264.21
|May 2024
|270.65
|274.21
|June 2024
|263.65
|267.21
|July 2024
|275.60
|282.11
|August 2024
|269.43
|272.77
|September 2024
|259.10
|262.75
|October 2024
|247.03
|246.29
|November 2024
|248.38
|255.14
|December 2024
|252.10
|258.43