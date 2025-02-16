Maryam Nawaz as CM Punjab

PUNJAB Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed gratitude and paid tribute to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the first anniversary of the general elections. She has followed the vision and footsteps of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and the remarkable journey of progress and prosperity under the Premiership of Shehbaz Sharif. Within one year of her rule, she achieved the impossible despite economic challenges and political instability.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz knows that education and health sectors need more attention. That is why she has increased number of laptops and scholarships for brilliant students. To enhance confidence of the students of different institutions she has started visiting them. Following the footsteps of her father Nawaz Sharif and uncle Shehbaz Sharif she has been visiting different government hospitals to gain first hand knowledge. A lot more needs to be done in education and health sector on Tehseel level. She has successfully introduced mobile hospitals in the province where millions of rural population is being facilitated in remote areas. She has also addressed the agriculture sector of the province by providing subsidised seeds, sprays and fertilizers. In the province thousands of tubewells are being shifted on Solar power. When last year she commenced her work as Chief Minister of Punjab she successfully reduced wheat prices so that poor folk could eat flour bread at affordable price.

For students and working women she has introduces electric motorbikes. This really has minimised problems of transportations for the ladies. She has termed that ladies are her redline. She is concerned for the wellbeing of the ladies of the province. She has made it clear to the provincial administration that any level of harassment will not be tolerated at all. Under her leadership Punjab province has increased volume of exports, the surge in remittances and the decline in inflation as an economic miracle. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in Pakistan was the most significant event of the decade, underscoring Pakistan’s growing economic and diplomatic stature. Punjab province seemed very vigilant during SCO Conference. With the reduction in interest rates and the current account deficit, Pakistan’s economy is on an upward trajectory. The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s status as the fastest-growing revenue market in the region has been excellent. Economic growth and public prosperity have always been hallmarks of PML-N governance.

During the last one year she has stressed that economic improvements will directly benefit the underprivileged segments of society, bringing tangible relief to the people. She has pointed out that Punjab remains the only province with a lower inflation rate in food and beverages, a testament to effective governance. She is of the view that farmers and ordinary citizens feel the signs of upcoming progress and prosperity, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and social welfare. The governments and the private sectors of United Arab Emirates, Turkiye and China have shown keen interests in the investment in the Punjab province which is her remarkable achievement. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her congratulations to cricket fans on the commencement of the tri-nation cricket series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, marking the return of international cricket to Pakistan after many years. The CM Punjab conveys her best wishes to the teams and congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Chairman of PCB and their entire team for this significant achievement. This is a victory of the government’s commitment to restoring playing fields across the country. Her overwhelming joy cannot be put into words how thrilled she is to witness the return of international cricket at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. Under her CMship in Punjab the glory of our cricket fields is making a grand comeback.

CM Maryam Nawaz says that sports and festivals are the cultural heart of Punjab. She is delighted to see their revival. Sports offer invaluable opportunities for individuals to showcase their talents. To bring direct foreign investment in the Punjab province she has been interacting with Ambassadors and High Commissioners of different countries. She has officially visited China where she was given warm welcome. Chinese leadership acknowledges her significant performance as Chief Minister Punjab. She believes that direct foreign investment can bring sustainable prosperity in Punjab province. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with her vision, vigilance and governance has set precedent for the Chief Ministers of other provinces to follow. She has proved her extraordinary capabilities of successful governance and deliverance. During just one year of her rule as Chief Minister she has initiated dozens of new projects. Following her model of vision and deliverance chief ministers of other provinces can also change fates of their respective provinces. If we evaluate one year performance of Chief Minister Punjab we find her far ahead as compared to rest of the provincial Chief Ministers.

The writer is an editor, political analyst, and author of several books on politics and international affairs based in the UK.

([email protected])