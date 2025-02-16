Imran should write letter to PM, not army chief: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday the Prime Minister’s Office was the central place for addressing political matters, and if the PTI founder is serious, he should write to the prime minister instead of involving the military.

Speaking at an event, he said that repeatedly writing to the army chief was an attempt to drag the military into politics.

He stated that the PTI built its anti-corruption narrative, but it was an attempt to drag the military into a political experiment again.

Expressing surprise over lawyers Ali Zafar and Salman Akram Raja defending the case of 190 million pounds, Iqbal accused them of misleading the nation.

The minister highlighted that politicians involved in such corruption would be permanently disqualified in countries like the US, the UK or Germany. Still, efforts are being made here to protect them.