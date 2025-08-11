New Hospital Timings announced in Punjab to streamline healthcare services

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab announced new timings for government hospitals as major cities witness an influx of patients in daytime.

To streamline healthcare, Punjab Health Department announced extended outpatient department (OPD) hours across teaching hospitals. Starting immediately, patients will now have more time than ever to visit doctors and get the medical care they need.

The new schedule of OPD operations is from 8 AM to 3 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, an extra hour of service daily. On Fridays, patients can visit OPDs from 8 AM to 1 PM.

Day OPD Hours Monday 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Tuesday 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Wednesday 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Thursday 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Friday 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Sunday —

Officials say this change is designed to slash waiting times and make it easier for patients, especially those traveling from far-flung areas, to access essential healthcare services without hassle.

Hospital administrations across Punjab have been ordered to implement the new timings strictly, marking a huge step forward in improving healthcare delivery province-wide.

Healthcare system in Pakistam, especially government run medical facilities, witness tons of patients while there are cases of serious negligence, malpractice.

Several issues in government hospitals led to costly, unregulated private sector rife with malpractice. Amid promises by government to reform healthcare, little progress has been made but government needs to increase health funding, ensure fair access to quality care, and properly implement national health insurance programs.