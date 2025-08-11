‘Not a brain drain but a brain gain,’ Field Marshal Asim Munir praises overseas Pakistanis

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir described the overseas Pakistanis as a “source of pride, dignity, and strength” for the nation, emphasizing that they are not a brain drain but a brain gain for Pakistan.

The field marshal was addresses Pakistani community in the United States (US). He called it an honour to speak to overseas Pakistanis.

On India, he said New Delhi’s self-portrayal as a “Vishwa Guru” is far from reality, and exposed RAW’s role in transnational terrorism citing the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada, the case of eight Indian naval officers in Qatar, and the arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav. He underlined Pakistan’s diplomatic success in countering India’s discriminatory policies.

Referring to recent Indian aggression, he condemned the violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, which martyred innocent civilians and pushed the region to the brink of a dangerous war. He thanked President Trump for his strategic leadership in helping defuse the situation and preventing wider global conflicts.

He reiterated that Pakistan will give a befitting response to any Indian aggression, and reminded the world that Kashmir is not India’s internal matter but an unresolved international agenda Pakistan’s “jugular vein” as per Quaid-e-Azam.

On security, he warned that multiple terrorist outfits, including Fitna al-Khawarij, are operating from Afghanistan against Pakistan. “There will be no sympathy for terrorists; they will face justice with full force,” he affirmed.

On social media, he cautioned that while it’s a powerful tool, hostile elements use it to spread “manufactured chaos.” Quoting the Qur’an, he advised verifying any news from dubious sources before acting.

He highlighted Pakistan’s recent successes in diplomacy and security as the result of Allah’s blessing, national unity, political foresight, and the professionalism of the armed forces. He noted that with 64% of Pakistan’s population being youth, the country has immense potential for progress.

“Our question is no longer if we will rise, but how soon and how strongly we will rise,” he said, urging Pakistanis to move forward with renewed resolve and purpose.