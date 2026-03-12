Pakistan, China join forces against TTP, ETIM to protect Regional Stability

BEIJING – Pakistan and China’s special representatives for Afghanistan agreed on urgent need for joint action against terrorist groups such as the TTP and the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), which both nations consider serious threats.

Afghanistan’s special envoy, Mohammad Sadiq, revealed on social media that he met with Chinese counterpart Yue Xiaoyong, who had just returned from Kabul. The two officials discussed the dangers these groups pose to Pakistan and China and emphasized coordinated efforts to secure lasting peace and stability in the region.

This high-level dialogue underscores the growing collaboration between Islamabad and Beijing in counterterrorism and highlights a shared commitment to ensuring a stable and secure Afghanistan, which could have far-reaching implications for regional peace.

Both sides view terrorist groups like the TTP and East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) as direct threats and emphasize joint efforts to combat them through intelligence sharing, diplomatic engagement, and coordinated pressure on Afghan authorities.

China, with its strategic and economic interests in the region, including Belt and Road Initiative, works with Pakistan to stabilize Afghanistan and prevent extremism from spilling across borders. The two nations also promote dialogue and long-term political stability in Afghanistan while exploring opportunities for reconstruction and economic integration to support sustainable peace.